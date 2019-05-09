Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET 2019 Result: How To Check

GUJCET 2019 result declared on the official website

GUJCET 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination result for Science stream students today. Along with the GSEB 12th result, the board has also released the result for GUJCET 2019 exam. GUJCET exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes which are offered at the state-affiliated participating institutes. This year the GUJCET examination was conducted on April 26, 2019.

GUJCET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official GSEB website: www.gseb.org.

Step two: On the home page, select your seat code form the drop-down menu.

Step three: Enter your six digit roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The GUJCET 2019 result will include overall percentile, and subject-wise percentile.

Now, that the GUJCET result is released, the board will begin the counselling process soon. Details on the GUJCET counselling will be released on the GSEB website.

GSHSEB will be announcing result declaration date for Arts stream and Commerce stream students soon. An update on the GSEB SSC result is also awaited.

