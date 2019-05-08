GSEB To Announce Class 12 Science Result Soon; Details Here

GSEB Class 12 Science results expected to released on May 9 @ gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB will announce the Class 12 results for Science stream tomorrow. GSEB is expected to release the HSC or Class 12 results for the examinations held in March. According to reports, the GSEB Class 12 Science result will be announced by 8 am on the official website gseb.org. Candidates can also check the results on from third party websites and may download the score card for future reference. Reports said more than 1.4 lakh students are awaiting GSEB Science results this year.

Last year, GSEB declared the Class 12 Science result on May 10.

There were total 1.35 lakh students who appeared for the examination in the science stream. In Science stream, approximately 55 thousand students appeared for Maths group, approximately more than 76 thousand students had appeared in Biology group.

The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 72.99 per cent.

GSEB HSC Results 2019: How to Download

Follow these steps to download the Score Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

Step 2: Click on 'GSEB HSC Results 2019'

Step 3: Click on the GSEB Class 12 Results Science

Step 4: In the login window, enter the required details like date of birth and roll number

Step 5: Submit the necessary details and download the score card.

