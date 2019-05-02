Gujarat Board Confirms Result Date for HSC Science Stream Students

Gujarat Board result for HSC science stream will be released on gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the result for Gujarat Board 12th exam for Science stream on May 9, 2019. As per a notice available on the GSEB official website, the board will release the GSEB result for the Science stream students at 8 am. However, based on past year trends, it is highly likely that the board will release the result before 8 am.

Gujarat Board is among those boards which release the result for class 12 Science stream, Commerce stream and Arts stream separately. Another such board is Rajasthan Board which releases Arts stream result later than Science and Commerce result.

The Gujarat HSC result will be released on the board's official website. The board is releasing Science stream HSC results first and will announce the result declaration dates for Commerce and Arts stream later.

After the declaration of Gujarat HSC result, GSEB will also release the result for GUJCET 2019 exam. GUJCET result will also be released on the GSEB website. GUJCET exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes which are offered at the state-affiliated participating institutes. This year the GUJCET examination was conducted on April 26, 2019.

In 2018, GSEB HSC Science result was announced on May 10. Almost 1.35 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exam in the science stream last year. While more than 55 thousand students had appeared in Maths group, more than 76 thousand students had appeared in Biology group. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 72.99 per cent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.