GSEB HSC Science Result 2018 Declared At Gseb.org

Gujarat Board HSC Science stream result has been announced on the official website. Students who appeared for the class 12 exam in science stream can check their result on gseb.org. As per an estimate almost 1.35 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exam in the science stream this year. While more than 55 thousand students had appeared in Maths group, more than 76 thousand students had appeared in Biology group.Step one: Go to official website: www.gseb.org.Step two: Click on the result link.Step three: Enter your group from the drop down menu and entre your six-digit roll number in the space provided.Step four: Submit and view your result. Students are advised to confirm the marks provided online from original marks sheet. Original marks sheet will be available with respective schools shortly.Click here for more Education News