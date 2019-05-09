Gujarat Board Declares 12th Board Result For Science Stream Students

Gujarat HSC result for science stream has been released

GSEB 12th Result 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB has released the result for class 12th board examination for Science stream. Though the board had confirmed the Gujarat 12th board result declaration timing as 8:00 am, the Gujarat Board has released the 12th result earlier keeping in with the tradition of past few years. The result can be accessed from the board's official website. Students who had appeared for the GUJCET 2019 exam can also expect the result for the entrance examination today.

GSEB HSC Result For Science Stream: Live Updates

GSEB will release the result booklet for class 12 Science stream at 9:30 am today on the official website.

GSEB 12th Result 2019: How to check?

GSEB 12th result for science stream has been released on gseb.org

Step one: Go to official website: www.gseb.org.

Step two: On the homepage itself, you will find the result link. Select seat code from the drop-down menu.

Step three: Enter your 6 digit seat number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

GSEB HSC Result 2019 For Science Stream: Direct Link

The GSEB 12th Science marks sheet will have the following information:

Percentile

Science percentile

Theory Percentile

Subject-wise marks

In 2018, there were total 1.35 lakh students who appeared for the examination in the science stream. In Science stream, approximately 55 thousand students appeared for Maths group, approximately more than 76 thousand students had appeared in Biology group. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 72.99 per cent.

