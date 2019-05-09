71.9 Per Cent Students Pass In Gujarat Board 12th Science Stream; Girls' Pass Per Cent Dips

GSEB HSC result: 71.9 per cent students have passed in Science stream

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced class 12 Science stream board exam results today early morning. The Gujarat board examination for class 12 Science stream students was held at 139 exam centres across the state. A total of 1,47,789 students registered for the exam out of which 1,46,808 students appeared for the exam. Out of the total registered candidates, 1,24,694 students were regular and 1,23,860 students appeared for the 12th board exam.

Total 89,060 students have passed in the examination with the pass percentage for class 12 being 71.90 per cent for regular students. The pass percentage has decreased from last year when the pass percentage was 72.99 per cent.

The pass percentage for boys is 71.83 per cent which is 0.01 per cent less than last year. The pass percentage for girls has also decreased from 74.91 per cent last year to 72.01 per cent this year.

This year 254 students have managed to get A1 grade, and 3690 students have received overall A2 grade.

Among the district, Rajkot has emerged as the best performing district with 84.47 pass percentage and Chhota Udepur is the worst performing district with only 29.81 pass percentage.

In the GUJCET exam, a total of 1,31,684 students appeared out of which 55,512 appeared for Group A, 75,811 appeared for Group B, and 361 students appeared for Group AB exams.

78.92 per cent students have passed in Group A, 67.26 per cent students have passed in Group B, and 64.29 per cent students have passed in Group AB.

