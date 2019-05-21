GSEB SSC Results Announced @ Gseb.org: Live Updates

GSEB results announced @ gseb.org

GSEB SSC results 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has declared the Class 10 or SSC results today, i.e. on May 21, 2019. The GSEB SSC results have been announced on the official website. The Gujarat Board 10th results are available on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates will need their Class 10 exam registration details to check GSEB 10th results. The Gujarat Board had conducted Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate board examinations from March 7 to March 19. The Gujarat Board 10th results will be announced for more than 7 lakh students.

GSEB SSC results 2019: Live Updates

May 21, 2019, 7:20 am: Follow the steps given here to download your Gujarat Board 10th results:

Step One : Visit the official website of Gujarat Board, gseb.org

Step Two : On homepage, enter seat number first (A,B,C,S and P)

Step Three : On next space given, fill in your registration number

Step Four : Click on "Go".

Step Five : Check your Gujarat Board 10 results 2019 from next page.

