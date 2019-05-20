Gujarat Board 10th Results Anytime Soon; Here's How To Download

GSEB SSC result 2019: Gujarat Board 10th results will be released on gseb.org.

Gujarat Board 10th results 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) will announce the Class 10 or SSC results tomorrow, i.e. on May 21, 2019 at 8am. The GSEB 10th results will be announced on the official website. The Gujarat Board 10th results will be announced on the official website gseb.org. Candidates will need their Class 10 exam registration details to check GSEB 10th results. The Gujarat Board had conducted Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate board examinations from March 7 to March 19. The Gujarat Board 10th results will be announced for more than 7 lakh students.

Last year GSEB SSC result was announced in the last week of May, on May 28. The pass percentage in 2018 was 67.50 per cent; this was lower than the pass percentage recorded in 2017, which was 68.24 per cent.

Around 7.5 lac students appeared for the examination.

Gujarat Board 10 results 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Gujarat Board 10 results 2019:

Step One : Visit the official website of Gujarat Board, gseb.org

Step Two : On homepage, click on the link "GSHSEB SSC Result 2019".

Step Three : On next page, fill in your registration number, roll number and date of birth on the login page.

Step Four : Click on submit.

Step Five : Check your Gujarat Board 10 results 2019 from next page.

Candidates may download their results for future reference. For official purposes, the candidates will need to get hold of the official (original) mark sheet from the respective office.

The Gujarat Board has released GSEB Class 12 results for science stream. Pass percentage for regular students in class 12 Science stream was 71.90 per cent. The pass percent recorded for 2019 among girls was better than boys.

In 2018, the state topper Savani Hil Ishwarbhai had scored 594 out of 600 in Class 10. Second topper was Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar with589 marks and third topper was Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who scored 586 marks.

The pass per cent recorded among girls was better than boys, a trend followed from previous years. In 2018, pass percentage for boys was 63.73% and for girls, it was 72.69%.

