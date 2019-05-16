Gujarat Board Confirms 10th Result Declaration Date

Gujarat 10th result 2019 will be released on the board's official website

Gujarat 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar will declare result for SSC or class 10 board examinations on May 21, 2019. As per the notice released by the board, the result will be released at 8 am on May 21. The Gujarat 10th result will be released on the board's official website. Given the past trend, it is highly likely that the board will release the result before 8 am. The 10th board exam in Gujarat began on March 7 and concluded on March 19.

Gujarat Board has, so far, released the result for 12th Science stream students and GUJCET 2019 result. The board is yet to make an announcement about 12th board results for Commerce and Arts stream students.

In Gujarat Board HSC exam for Science stream, pass percentage was 71.90 per cent for regular students. This was a little lower than the pass percentage recorded in 2018. Hence, the eyes will be on 10th board results too.

In 2018, GSEB SSC result was announced on May 28. The pass percentage in 2018 was 67.50 per cent; this was lower than the pass percentage recorded in 2017, which was 68.24 per cent.

In 2018, the state topper Savani Hil Ishwarbhai had scored 594 out of 600. Second topper was Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar with589 marks and third topper was Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who scored 586 marks.

The pass per cent recorded among girls was better than boys, a trend followed from previous years. In 2018, pass percentage for boys was 63.73% and for girls, it was 72.69%.

