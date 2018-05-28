GSEB SSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board 10th Result Declared; 67.50 Per Cent Students Pass GSEB SSC Result 2018 declared. The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result on the official website.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT GSEB SSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board 10th Result Declared At Gseb.org New Delhi: declared. The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result on the official website. Students can use their seat numbers to check their result. This year, more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the SSC examination. The board is yet to release the result booklet for SSC examination. The pass percentage this year is 67.50 which is lesser than last year when 68.24 per cent students had passed in the 10th board exam.



The state topper in the GSEB SSC exam is Savani Hil Ishwarbhai who has scored 594 out of 600. The second topper is Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar who has scored 589 marks and third topper is Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who has scored 586 marks.



368 schools have registered 100% pass percentage. Surat is again the top district with 80.06 pass percentage, while Dahod has the lowest pass percentage of 37.35%.



Girls again have registered better pass percentage than boys. The pass percentage for boys (boys) is 63.73% and for girls (regular) is 72.69%.



How to Check GSEB SSC Result 2018?



Step One: Visit the official results website of Gujarat board, gseb.org.



Step Two: On the home page, select your seat number sequence from the drop down menu.



Step Three: Enter your 7-digit SSC Class 10 examination roll number details and click on Go.



Step Four: View and download your result.



Apart from the marks scored in each subject, the digital score card will also carry a student's percentile rank. Make sure to check all the details mentioned on the score card carefully.



The original marks sheets will be distributed to the students from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day. Students must confirm their result from the actual marks sheet as well.



Click here for more



GSEB SSC Result 2018 declared. The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result on the official website. Students can use their seat numbers to check their result. This year, more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the SSC examination. The board is yet to release the result booklet for SSC examination. The pass percentage this year is 67.50 which is lesser than last year when 68.24 per cent students had passed in the 10th board exam.The state topper in the GSEB SSC exam is Savani Hil Ishwarbhai who has scored 594 out of 600. The second topper is Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar who has scored 589 marks and third topper is Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai who has scored 586 marks.368 schools have registered 100% pass percentage. Surat is again the top district with 80.06 pass percentage, while Dahod has the lowest pass percentage of 37.35%.Girls again have registered better pass percentage than boys. The pass percentage for boys (boys) is 63.73% and for girls (regular) is 72.69%.Step One: Visit the official results website of Gujarat board, gseb.org.Step Two: On the home page, select your seat number sequence from the drop down menu.Step Three: Enter your 7-digit SSC Class 10 examination roll number details and click on Go.Step Four: View and download your result.Apart from the marks scored in each subject, the digital score card will also carry a student's percentile rank. Make sure to check all the details mentioned on the score card carefully. The original marks sheets will be distributed to the students from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day. Students must confirm their result from the actual marks sheet as well.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter