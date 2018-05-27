GSEB SSC Result 2018 Soon @ Gseb.org; Everything You Need To Know

GSEB had released the HSC Science results on May 10. Gujarat Board released the HSC Science stream results right after it published the GUJCET 2018 results on the same day.
10 lakh students have appeared for GSEB SSC exams this year. Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in GSEB board exams this year in total. 5.5 lakh candidates appeared for GSEB HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh students sat for Science stream.
GSEB SSC Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know
The GSEB Board of Gujarat Board candidates who are searching for Class 10 or SSC results may check for details here:
GSEB SSC Result 2018: When to check
The SSC results 2018 will be released at 8 AM on May 28, Monday.
According to GSEB, the the marksheets of the SSC exams will be distributed from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day.
GSEB SSC Result 2018: Where to check
Gujarat Board will release the GSEB SSC results 2018 on the official website, gseb.org. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be released on private portals like India results and exam results.
Gujarat SSC Class 10th Result 2018: How to check
The Guajarat SSC results will be released on the official website of the GSEB, gseb.org.
The students may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Visit the official results website of Gujarat board, gseb.org.
Step Two: Click on the result link for SSC Result 2018.
Step Three: Enter your SSC Class 10 examination roll number details and click on Go.
Step Four: View and download your result.
CommentsThe Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on May 29 last year in which 5,28,870 or 68.24 per cent of students have passed the Class 10th examination.
