GSEB SSC Result 2018 Soon @ Gseb.org; Everything You Need To Know Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will publish the GSEB Class 10 or GSEB SSC results on May 28 @ gseb.org.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Guajarat SSC results will be released on the official website of the GSEB, gseb.org. GSEB SSC Result 2018: After waiting for almost two months, here is a good news for GSEB SSC candidates. Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will publish the GSEB Class 10 or



GSEB had released the



10 lakh students have appeared for GSEB SSC exams this year. Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in GSEB board exams this year in total. 5.5 lakh candidates appeared for GSEB HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh students sat for Science stream.

GSEB SSC Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know

The GSEB Board of Gujarat Board candidates who are searching for Class 10 or SSC results may check for details here:



GSEB SSC Result 2018: When to check



The SSC results 2018 will be released at 8 AM on May 28, Monday.



According to GSEB, the the marksheets of the SSC exams will be distributed from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day.



GSEB SSC Result 2018: Where to check



Gujarat Board will release the GSEB SSC results 2018 on the official website, gseb.org. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be released on private portals like India results and exam results.



Gujarat SSC Class 10th Result 2018: How to check



The Guajarat SSC results will be released on the official website of the GSEB, gseb.org.

The students may follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Visit the official results website of Gujarat board, gseb.org.



Step Two: Click on the result link for SSC Result 2018.



Step Three: Enter your SSC Class 10 examination roll number details and click on Go.



Step Four: View and download your result.



The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on May 29 last year in which 5,28,870 or 68.24 per cent of students have passed the Class 10th examination.



Click here for more



After waiting for almost two months, here is a good news for GSEB SSC candidates. Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will publish the GSEB Class 10 or GSEB SSC results on May 28 . Last week, GSEB, which conducts the secondary (SSC) and higher secondary examinations (HSC), released a statement saying the SSC results will be released on tomorrow. According to the GSEB statement, the results of SSC examination which were held in March this year will be declared on the official website; gseb.org.GSEB had released the HSC Science results on May 10. Gujarat Board released the HSC Science stream results right after it published the GUJCET 2018 results on the same day.10 lakh students have appeared for GSEB SSC exams this year. Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in GSEB board exams this year in total. 5.5 lakh candidates appeared for GSEB HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh students sat for Science stream.The GSEB Board of Gujarat Board candidates who are searching for Class 10 or SSC results may check for details here:The SSC results 2018 will be released at 8 AM on May 28, Monday.According to GSEB, the the marksheets of the SSC exams will be distributed from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day.Gujarat Board will release the GSEB SSC results 2018 on the official website, gseb.org. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be released on private portals like India results and exam results.The Guajarat SSC results will be released on the official website of the GSEB, gseb.org.The students may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Visit the official results website of Gujarat board, gseb.org.Step Two: Click on the result link for SSC Result 2018.Step Three: Enter your SSC Class 10 examination roll number details and click on Go.Step Four: View and download your result. The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on May 29 last year in which 5,28,870 or 68.24 per cent of students have passed the Class 10th examination.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter