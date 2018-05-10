GUJCET Result 2018 Expected Today At Gujcet.gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result for GUJCET 2018 today. The result will be released on the board's official website. The result is expected to be available by 9:00 am, however it might be delayed by an hour or so as the board will also be releasing the result for HSC Science stream students today at 9:00 am.
Highlights
- Gujarat education body will announce results of GUJCET 2018 today
- GUJCET is for admission to pharmacy and engineering courses in Gujarat
- Approximately 1.35 lakh students appeared for the GUJCET exam
Along with the qualifying status, the board will also release the ranks and the score for the students who appeared in the examination.
GUJCET is conducted for admission to pharmacy and engineering courses in Gujarat. GUJCET was made mandatory for admission to engineering courses form 2017.
After the announcement of the result, the counselling process for the qualified students will begin. The counselling is expected to begin from May 14 and will conclude on June 6, 2018. The counselling process will be notified on the official website.
Approximately 1.35 lakh students appeared for the GUJCET exam.
CommentsThe result will be available on the official website for GUJCET 2018 (www.gujcet.gseb.org).
Click here for more Education News