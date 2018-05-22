GSEB SSC Results 2018 Soon @ Gseb.org; Check Date, Time Details Here The SSC results 2018 will be live on the official website - gseb.org -- at 8 AM on May 28, Monday.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Gujarat SSC results 2018 will be live on the official website - gseb.org - on May 28 GSEB SSC Result 2018: GSEB Class 10 or SSC results will be released on May 28. According to a Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) notification released on the board's website, the results of SSC examination will be declared on May 28. The GSEB Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination



The notification from the Gujarat Board also said the marksheets will be distributed from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day.



that the details about the date and time of Gujarat Board results will be released later on the official website. This response from the board official came when reports emerged that the results were set to be released on May 10.



Gujarat Board released the



Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream, reports said.



GSEB held board exams this year from March 12, 2018.



The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on May 29 last year in which 5,28,870 or 68.24 per cent of students have passed the Class 10th examination.

Gujarat SSC Class 10th Result 2018: How to check

The Guajarat SSC results will be released on the official website of the GSEB, gseb.org.



The students may follow these steps to check their results:



Step 1: Visit the official results website of Gujarat board, gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the result link for SSC Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter your SSC Class 10 examination roll number details and click on Go.

Step 4: View and download your result.



Click here for more





GSEB Class 10 or SSC results will be released on May 28. According to a Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) notification released on the board's website, the results of SSC examination will be declared on May 28. The GSEB Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination was held in March this year . The SSC results 2018 will be live on the official website - gseb.org -- at 8 AM on May 28, Monday. The students will be able to access the results after entering their examination roll numbers.The notification from the Gujarat Board also said the marksheets will be distributed from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day. A GSEB official earlier told NDTV that the details about the date and time of Gujarat Board results will be released later on the official website. This response from the board official came when reports emerged that the results were set to be released on May 10.Gujarat Board released the HSC Science stream results right after it published the GUJCET 2018 results on the same day.Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream, reports said.GSEB held board exams this year from March 12, 2018.The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on May 29 last year in which 5,28,870 or 68.24 per cent of students have passed the Class 10th examination.The Guajarat SSC results will be released on the official website of the GSEB, gseb.org.The students may follow these steps to check their results: Step 1: Visit the official results website of Gujarat board, gseb.org.Step 2: Click on the result link for SSC Result 2018.Step 3: Enter your SSC Class 10 examination roll number details and click on Go.Step 4: View and download your result.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter