GSEB Result 2018: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Results Not on May 10, Says Official

Gujarat Board is expected to release the GSEB SSC and GSEB HSC results on the official website, gseb.org.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commonly known as GSEB held board exams this year from March 12, 2018. Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream.
The Gujarat Board released the GSEB SSC results on May 29 last year in which 5,28,870 or 68.24 per cent of students have passed the Class 10th examination. The last year's GSEB results showed a wide gap in the performance of students from English-medium and Gujarati-medium schools. A total of 7,75,013 students had appeared for the examination held between March 15 and 25, 2017. Last year the pass percentage was 67.06.
Last year in GSEB SSC results, as happens with every board results, female candidates surpassed men. As much as 73.33 per cent of women candidates passed, against 64.69 per cent of men.
Last year, GSEB declared the HSC / Class 12 Science results on the official website of the board on May 11. The result was declared for a total of 138727 candidates who had appeared for the exams in March last year. 141984 candidates had however registered for the exam. The overall pass percentage of GSEB science stream candidates was 81.89 last year.
Last year, GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce stream results were released on May 30. Girls outperformed boys in Class 12 (general stream) Gujarat Board examination last year, the passing percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys. The total pass percentage stood at 56.82.
