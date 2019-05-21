Gujarat Board 10th Results Announced @ Gseb.org; Check Now

Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 has been published on gseb.org.

Gujarat Board 10th result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the results for Class 10 examination held in March on the official website. The Gujarat Board 10th results have been announced for more than 7 lakh students. Last year GSEB SSC result was announced in the last week of May, on May 28. The GSEB results for Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams have been released on gseb.org.

The Board has already released 12th Class Science stream results on May second week.

Gujarat Board 10 results 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Gujarat Board 10 results 2019:

Step One : Visit the official website of Gujarat Board, gseb.org

Step Two : On homepage, enter seat number first (A,B,C,S and P)

Step Three : On next space given, fill in your registration number

Step Four : Click on "Go".

Step Five : Check your Gujarat Board 10 results 2019 from next page.

Candidates may download their results for future reference. For official purposes, the candidates will need to get hold of the official (original) mark sheet from the respective office.

The pass percentage in 2018 was 67.50 per cent; this was lower than the pass percentage recorded in 2017, which was 68.24 per cent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.