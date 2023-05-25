GSEB Class 10 Exam Result Declared, How To Check Scores

GSEB 10th Result 2023: The overall passing percentage was 64.62%.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GSEB SSC result 2023 today. The result has been published on the official website of the GSHSEB and can be downloaded through individual login.

The Gujarat board conducted the class 10 exams from March 14 to March 28, this year. The GSEB class 12 General and Vocational stream exams 2023 were held from March 14 to March 29 while the HSC Science stream exams were held between March 14 and March 25.

How to download Gujarat board class 10 result 2023

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Gujarat board.

Step – 2 Click on the GSEB SSC result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step – 3 Enter your seat number.

Step – 4 The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The overall passing percentage in the GSEB SSC exam this year has been recorded to be 64.62%. Students who appeared for the exam were required to secure at least 33% marks in each subject and in total to be declared pass. More than nine lakh students had registered for the Gujarat board class 10 exams this year. In 2022, around 7.72 students appeared for the GSEB SSC exam.

Apart from the marks, students will also get subject-wise grades which will be mentioned in the result. Those who get an E grade in the GSEB SSC exam 2023 will be allowed to appear for the class 10 supplementary exam. Students who score below this will be declared failed.

In 2021, the Gujarat board recorded a 100% passing percentage in the class 10 exams.

The GSEB class 12 exam result 2023 is also expected to be announced this month.