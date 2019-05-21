GSEB SSC Result 2019 Released; Direct Link Here

Gujarat Board 10th results have been announced on gseb.org

GSEB 10th results 2019: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSEB or GSEB)'s Class 10 results have been announced on the official website. Check your GSEB 10th results or SSC results is easy. The results can be checked from the official results link given here in this story. The results have been announced for more than 8 lakh students who had appeared the annual 10th exam in the month of March this year. The GSEB 10th results have been announced on the official website, gseb.org. Out of the total 8,28,944 students registered for the exam 8,22,823 had appeared in the exam. 5,51,023 qualified for higher education with a 66.97% pass percentage.

Candidates will need their Class 10 exam registration details to check GSEB 10th results.

The Gujarat Board had conducted Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate board examinations from March 7 to March 19.

According to an official update, official results booklet with the GSEB 10th results details will be available after 8 am today.

GSEB 10th results 2019: Direct link

Click on this GSEB 10th results 2019 direct link to access your results:

GSEB 10th results 2019 direct link

GSEB SSC results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Gujarat Board 10th results:

Step One : Visit the official GSEB results link given above

Step Two : On homepage, enter seat number first (A,B,C,S and P)

Step Three : On next space given, fill in your registration number

Step Four : Click on "Go".

Step Five : Check your Gujarat Board 10 results 2019 from next page.

