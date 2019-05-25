Gujarat HSC result released, 73.27 per cent students pass

Gujarat HSC Result 2019: Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) released the result for HSC General and Vocational streams today. The Gujarat HSC result is now available on the board's official website. The board has recorded 73.27 pass per cent this year. The pass percentage has improved from last year when 68.96 per cent regular students had passed. Among boys, the pass percentage is 67.94 per cent and among girls, the pass percentage is 79.27 per cent. Gujarat HSC result for Science stream was released on May 9 in which 71.90 per cent students passed.

Gujarat HSC General Result 2019: Highlights

3,55,562 regular students appeared in the Gujarat HSC general examination this year. Out of these 2,60,503 students passed.

The overall pass percentage is 73.27 per cent. 67.94 per cent boys and 79.27 per cent girls have passed this year.

The most pass percentage recorded at an exam centre is 95.66 per cent in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad. The least pass percentage recorded is 15.43 per cent at exam centre in Morva, Rena.

Patan district has recorded most pass percentage with 85.03 per cent and Panchmahal district has recorded the least pass percentage with 45.82 per cent.

222 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage and 79 schools have recorded just 10 per cent pass percentage.

The pass percentage for General stream is 73.31 per cent and Vocational stream is 63.05 per cent. Pass percentage in Sanskrit Madhyama is 89.15 per cent.

The pass percentage for students who appeared in Gujarati medium is 72.43 per cent, for students who appeared in Hindi medium is 69.90 per cent and for those who appeared in English medium is 83.96 per cent.

This year out of the total students who appeared in HSC examination in Gujarat, 792 students received grade A1, and 11,768 students received grade A2.

