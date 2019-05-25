Gujarat Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result Today

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result Today

Gujarat HSC Result: Gujarat class 12th arts and commerce will be released today. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the result on the official website gseb.org. Students who took the exam in March can check their result 8 am onwards. The class 12th exam or higher secondary course (HSC) exam result will be released 6 days earlier than it was declared last year. In 2018, 55% students had cleared the HSC arts and commerce.

The marks sheets and other certificates, supporting GSEB class 12th arts and commerce result, will be distributed same day from 12 pm. The Board will also release result booklet for HSC Arts and Commerce stream after result declaration in the morning.

Meanwhile the Gujarat board has already released HSC result for Science stream students on May 9. This year, the pass percentage in Science stream dipped from last year. This year 71.90 per cent students have cleared the exam in science stream which is 1 per cent less than the pass percentage in 2018.

The pass percentage among male students is 71.83 per cent and it is 72.01 per cent among female students.

The Gujarat SSC result was announced on May 21. For class 10, the pass percentage was 66.97 per cent.

