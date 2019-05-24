Gujarat Board To Declare HSC Result For Arts, Commerce Streams Tomorrow

Gujarat board hsc result for arts and commerce streams will be released tomorrow

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results on May 25. The Gujarat HSC result for Arts and Commerce stream students will be released at 8:00 am in the morning on the board's official website. The board has already released HSC result for Science stream students. The Gujarat HSC result for Science stream students was released on May 9.

This year, the pass percentage in Science stream dipped from last year. In 2018, 72.99 per cent students passed, but this year the pass percentage decreased by almost one per cent to 71.90 per cent.

The pass percentage for boys in Science stream was 71.83 per cent and for girls was 72.01 per cent this year.

The board has also, already, released SSC result. Gujarat SSC result was announced on May 21. For class 10, the pass percentage was 66.97 per cent.

As per the official notice on the GSHSEB website, the marks sheets and other certificates will be distributed same day from 12 pm. The Board will also release result booklet for HSC Arts and Commerce stream after result declaration in the morning.

In 2018, GSEB had released HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams on May 31. Last year, approximately 55 per cent students passed in Arts and Commerce streams.

