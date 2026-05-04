Gujarat HSC Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Today At 10 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their scorecards on the official website. They need their seat number mentioned on the admit card to check their results.

This year, nearly 15,27,724 students appeared for Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations across 1,701 exam centres in the state.

Where to Check GSEB 12th Result 2026 ?

Students can visit the official website of Gujarat Board to access their marks memo. Apart from the website, the board has also introduced a WhatsApp facility for student convenience. Candidates can send their seat number to 6357300971 and receive their results directly on WhatsApp.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and use only official platforms to avoid confusion or fake links.

How to Check Gujarat HSC Result 2026?

Visit the official website gseb.org

Click on the Gujarat HSC Result 2026 link

Enter the seat number carefully

Click on submit button

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard

Take a printout for future use

Students should verify all details mentioned in the marksheet such as name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall result.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Passing Marks

To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and 33 per cent aggregate overall. They must also obtain a minimum 'D' grade in all subjects.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can later apply for rechecking or supplementary exams after the result declaration.

The Gujarat Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026. Exams were held in a single shift from 3 PM to 6:15 PM in offline mode.

Gujarat HSC Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here