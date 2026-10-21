GATE 2027 Application: Documents Required, DigiLocker Registration, And Important Dates

GATE 2027: Candidates planning to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 should prepare the necessary documents and personal details before filling out the application form. Indian nationals are required to register through DigiLocker, which will fetch details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID and address. Candidates must ensure that their DigiLocker accounts are verified and their documents are clear and readable. Applicants belonging to reserved categories or requiring special assistance must also upload the applicable certificates. Candidates should check the important dates and document requirements to avoid delays or rejection of their applications.

Documents Required for GATE 2027 Application

Candidates should keep the following details and documents ready:

Verified DigiLocker account and consent for data access.

Personal details matching the original photo ID.

Degree details and institute or college name with PIN code.

Choice of GATE paper and six examination cities from the same zone.

Recent photograph, signature and live photo captured during registration.

Original ID card verified through DigiLocker for examination-day verification.

SC/ST certificate, if applicable, uploaded as CATEGORY.pdf in the GATE2027 folder.

UDID or PwD certificate, if applicable, uploaded as UDID_CERT.pdf or PWD_CERT.pdf.

Relevant scribe or compensatory-time certificate, if applicable.

Online payment details, including UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking.

Candidates using an unverified DigiLocker account may select the default ID proof. Their applications will undergo scrutiny after the registration deadline.

GATE 2027 Important Dates

Application rectification for scrutiny defects closes on October 31, 2026.

closes on October 31, 2026. Application data correction window: To be announced.

To be announced. City allotment notification: January 4, 2027.

January 4, 2027. Admit card release: To be announced.

To be announced. Examination dates: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. Result announcement: March 19, 2027.

Candidates should ensure all uploaded documents are clear and readable to avoid application-processing delays or rejection.