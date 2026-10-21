Spotify Cracks Down On Family Plan Sharing, Failing Verification Can Mean 12-Month Ban

After Netflix, Spotify has begun cracking down on password sharing among Premium Family plan users. Members who fail a new household check can be barred from rejoining the shared plan for 12 months. The music streaming giant is enforcing this via an address and QR verification system, which has started rolling out to a number of users if they are not at the same address as the primary account manager.
Spotify may ask members to verify that they live with the plan manager by providing their full address when they join or when the manager changes address or when Spotify cannot confirm their address. If Spotify is unable to confirm a member's address, an email is sent for re-verification.
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"They enter their full address within 7 days of getting the email. If the verification is successful, the account stays on Premium Family," Spotify said on its support page.
If a user fails to do so, they will have to choose a different Spotify subscription and will be banned from joining a new Family or Duo plan for 12 months.
"If it fails or they miss the 7-day window, the member loses access to the plan and switches to the free version. They can join the same Family or Duo plan again, but can't join any other Family or Duo plan for 12 months from the date verification failed," the company said.
Spotify also clarified that it does not use location tracking. It checks the member's address against the plan manager's.
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Additionally, Spotify said it may ask some Premium Family members to verify they live with the plan manager by scanning a QR code. The QR code appears on the plan manager's phone and must be scanned by the member using their phone camera. Both people need to be in the same place to complete the scan.
How To Verify With QR Code:
- The plan manager opens the QR code on their phone. Find it by tapping your profile picture, then Your Premium, then Manage.
- The plan member scans the QR code with their phone camera.
- Both the manager and member need to be in the same place to complete the scan.
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