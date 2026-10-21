Pics: Ravi Kishan's Lord Ram Avatar At Delhi's Ramleela Goes Viral

Actor Ravi Kishan played Lord Ram in Ramleela for the first time as a part of Dussehra celebrations in Delhi on Tuesday. Sharing pictures of himself as Lord Ram from Ramleela, Ravi Kishan wrote, "By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, the Ram Lila of Ayodhya was staged in Ram Lila (Delhi). Jai Shri Ram."

Dressed as a warrior and carrying a bow and an arrow, Ravi Kishan has said that his Ramleela journey started in Ayodhya but he had never played Ram.

"My journey began with Ramleela in Ayodhya, but I had never portrayed Lord Ram before. Today, by the grace of Lord Ram, I am getting the opportunity to take on this role. I have come before all of you in this form for Dussehra, and I am very happy about it. Yesterday went well, and by the grace of Lord Ram, may he guide today's performance just as beautifully. Let us see how the Lord makes today's Ramleela unfold on stage," he said to the media yesterday.

Four years ago, on a Navratri special episode of Swarna Swar Bharat, Ravi Kishan said he had played the role of Sita in Ramleela.

"Not a lot of people know, but I have struggled for many years and played a lot of roles in my career before I achieved some level of success. While I come from a village which is located near Banaras, and my father was a priest, I always wanted to become an actor since my childhood. In fact, I even took up the role of Sita in Ramlila for the sake of pursuing my passion for acting," Kishan said back then.

Ravi was seen dressed as a woman in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2013 film Bullet Raja. Featuring Jimmy Shergill and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film was set in Uttar Pradesh and showed Ravi as a goon.

In recent times, Ravi Kishan has become an Internet sensation and a Gen Z favourite with his catcy one-liners that invited a meme-fest on social media.