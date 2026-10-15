GATE 2027 Registration Reopens Today: Apply With Late Fee By October 16, Direct Link Here

GATE 2027: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration portal will reopen today, October 15, for candidates who could not complete their applications before the deadline. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced a short reopening window following multiple requests from aspirants. Candidates can submit their applications with a late fee until October 16, 2026. The extended window will provide another opportunity to complete the registration process. The authorities have clarified that no further extension will be granted beyond the announced deadline. Candidates should complete their forms and payment within the given time.

Click here: GATE 2027 Registration Link

GATE 2027 Registration: Important Details

Registration window: October 15, 10:30 AM, to October 16, 10:29 AM.

October 15, 10:30 AM, to October 16, 10:29 AM. Application fee: The registration fee is non-refundable. Refunds will be issued only for duplicate transactions upon submission of valid proof.

The registration fee is non-refundable. Refunds will be issued only for duplicate transactions upon submission of valid proof. Photograph: The image must not exceed 530 x 690 pixels and 600 KB.

The image must not exceed 530 x 690 pixels and 600 KB. Signature: The image must not exceed 580 x 180 pixels and 300 KB.

The image must not exceed 580 x 180 pixels and 300 KB. DigiLocker documents: SC/ST candidates must upload their category certificate as CATEGORY.pdf. PwD candidates must upload their disability certificate as PWD_CERT.pdf and their UDID certificate as UDID_CERT.pdf.

SC/ST candidates must upload their category certificate as CATEGORY.pdf. PwD candidates must upload their disability certificate as PWD_CERT.pdf and their UDID certificate as UDID_CERT.pdf. File size: Required certificates must be between 10 KB and 600 KB and uploaded to the GATE2027 folder in DigiLocker.

GATE 2027: DigiLocker Verification And Helpdesk Details

Candidates can apply using an unverified DigiLocker account by selecting the default identity proof during the application process. However, their applications will undergo document scrutiny after the registration deadline, and original documents will be verified at examination centres. Using a verified DigiLocker account is recommended for a smoother experience.

Candidates with visual impairments who face difficulties with live facial capture can contact the helpdesk at helpdesk@gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates should not delete the DigiLocker account used for registration, as future communications will be linked to that account. Unpaid accounts and accounts without available transactions will be deleted after the portal closes.