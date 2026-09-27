GATE 2027 Registration Last Date Today: Check Direct Link, Fee, And More

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute for GATE 2027, will close the regular registration window today, September 27. Candidates who wish to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 can submit their applications through the official portal, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The deadline applies to applications submitted without a late fee. Candidates who miss today's deadline will still be able to register until October 5 by paying an additional late fee. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027.

Click here: GATE 2027 Application Link

GATE 2027 Application Fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category:

Women, SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 1,000 per paper during the regular window.

Rs 1,000 per paper during the regular window. Other candidates: Rs 2,000 per paper during the regular window.

Candidates applying during the extended period will have to pay an additional Rs 500 per paper as a late fee.

How To Apply For GATE 2027?

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Complete the required personal, academic and communication details.

Complete facial authentication and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

GATE Application 2027: Documents Required

Candidates must keep the following documents ready while completing the GATE 2027 application form:

Category certificate, if applicable

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

PwD certificate, if applicable

Valid photo ID proof, such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID or other accepted identification documents

GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate programmes and may also be considered by participating PSUs for recruitment.