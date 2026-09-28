GATE 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: Check New Dates, Other Details

GATE 2027 Registration Extended: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration deadline. Candidates can now apply for the GATE exam without late fee till October 5, 2026. The registration process was extended because the exam-conducting body received many requests from the applicants for the deadline extension.

The exam authority advises candidates to complete their application process at the earliest without waiting for the last day.

To complete the registration process, applicants must visit the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in and fill out the form properly to be eligible to appear for the exam.

According to the new dates, the last date to submit the application form with late fee is October 12, 2026 and once the application window closes, the exam-conducting body will open the correction window from October 14 to 21, 2026.

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While filling out the form, applicants will have to submit a few documents proving their eligibility for the exam such as category certificate (If applicable), passport-size photograph, signature, PwD certificate (If applicable) and a valid ID proof including Aadhar card, Voter ID card etc. Candidates must note that any mismatch or non compliance could lead to the application being rendered invalid.

GATE 2027 Application Process: Steps to Apply

Candidates can check the steps provided below on how to fill out the GATE 2027 application form.

Step 1: Go to the official GATE website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: The first step is to register using a valid email ID, mobile number and password.

Step 3: Once successfully registered, applicants will receive a GOAP enrollment ID at their provided email ID.

Step 4: Now log in to the portal using the enrollment ID.

Step 5: The GATE 2027 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Fill out the personal details along with academic details in the form.

Step 7: Now upload all the required documents in the specified format.

Step 8: Lastly pay the registration fee and submit the form

Step 9: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

The exam will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The admit card release date will be announced later on the GATE official portal.