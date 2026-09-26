Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering 2027 Registration Window Closing Tomorrow: Check Application Fee, Other Details

The Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration window is closing tomorrow, i.e., September 27, 2026. This is the last chance for candidates to submit their application form without a late fee. Once the regular registration window closes, applicants will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 500 to register for the exam.

To fill out the form, candidates must visit the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in and complete the registration process before the deadline to be considered eligible for the examination.

According to the GATE eligibility criteria, the candidate must have a bachelor's degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

According to the latest update made by IIT Madras, candidates using an unverified DigiLocker account can also proceed with the registration process by selecting the default ID proof option while filling out the GATE 2027 application form.

Once the application window closes, the exam-conducting body will open the correction window from October 14 to 21, 2026.

GATE Application Fee 2027

Female candidates and candidates belonging to the SC,ST, PwD category need to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee for successful registration. Whereas all other applicants must pay Rs 2,000 to complete their registration fee.

GATE Application 2027: Documents Required

While filling out the form, applicants will have to submit a few documents proving their eligibility for the exam. These supporting documents are listed below:

Category certificate (If applicable)

Candidate's passport-size photograph

Candidate's signature

PwD certificate (If applicable)

Valid Id proof such as Aadhar card, Voter ID card etc.

The GATE 2027 exam will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2026.