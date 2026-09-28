The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 tentative exam date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. However, the board has not yet announced the confirmed release date. Once released, Class 10, 12 students will be able to check and download the exam schedule from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 will contain important details such as subject names, subject code, exam timings, subject-wise exam dates and important guidelines to be followed on the day of the examination.
The board has released the Class 10, 12 sample papers along with the marking scheme on its website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Along with it the board also clarified that there will be no change in the question paper design, assessment pattern or passing criteria for the 2026-27 session.
Last year, the tentative board exam date sheet for class 10, 12 students was released on September 24, while the final exam timetable was published on October 30.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: How to Download Exam Timetable?
Once CBSE publishes the timetable, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section on the homepage
Step 3: Now click on the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027.
Step 4: Open the official PDF
Step 5: Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
Step 6: Download and save the PDF for reference
The online list of candidates (LOC) submission process for schools is ongoing and the submission window will remain active until October 21, 2026.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 12 Sample Papers Released
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Class 12 subject-wise sample papers on the official academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students appearing for this session class 12th board exam must start solving the papers for the upcoming examinations.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Details Mentioned In The Exam Schedule
Once the CBSE releases the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet students will be bale to the following details mentioned below:
- Subject-wise exam dates
- Subject codes
- Examination timings
- Subject names
- Important exam guidelines
CBSE 2027 Board Date Sheet Live Updates: Official Websites To Check
Class 10, 12 students must regularly visit the websites mentioned below for upcoming updates and announcement regarding the exam date sheet.
- cbse.gov.in
- cbse.nic.in
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exam Dates
The schools conducts the CBSE pre-board examination for Class 10, 12 separately. The pre-board exam dates are announced by school themselves.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10 Sample Papers Published
The CBSE has released the Class 10th sample papers along with the marking scheme on the official portal. Students appearing for this year's class 10th board exam can download the subject-wise sample papers from the mentioned website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Check Last Year's Release Date
Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. This year, the board is expected to release the exam schedule soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable To Be Released Soon
The CBSE is expected to release the tentative date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 soon. The PDF will contain the subject-wise exam schedule.