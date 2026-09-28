The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 tentative exam date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon. However, the board has not yet announced the confirmed release date. Once released, Class 10, 12 students will be able to check and download the exam schedule from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 will contain important details such as subject names, subject code, exam timings, subject-wise exam dates and important guidelines to be followed on the day of the examination.

The board has released the Class 10, 12 sample papers along with the marking scheme on its website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Along with it the board also clarified that there will be no change in the question paper design, assessment pattern or passing criteria for the 2026-27 session.

Last year, the tentative board exam date sheet for class 10, 12 students was released on September 24, while the final exam timetable was published on October 30.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: How to Download Exam Timetable?

Once CBSE publishes the timetable, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027.

Step 4: Open the official PDF

Step 5: Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for reference

The online list of candidates (LOC) submission process for schools is ongoing and the submission window will remain active until October 21, 2026.