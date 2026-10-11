GATE 2027 Registration Deadline Tomorrow: Apply With Late Fee Before October 12

GATE 2027: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration deadline with a late fee is October 12, 2026. Candidates who have not completed their applications must submit the registration form before the extended deadline to avoid missing the examination. The GATE 2027 examination will be conducted on multiple dates in February 2027, while the results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027. Candidates should also note the application rectification window, city allotment notification and admit card download schedule. The admit card release date has not yet been announced.

GATE 2027 Registration Deadline and Important Dates

Last date to register with a late fee: October 12, 2026

October 12, 2026 Application correction window opens: October 14, 2026

October 14, 2026 Last date for application rectification: October 21, 2026

October 21, 2026 City allotment notification: January 4, 2027

January 4, 2027 Admit card download: To be announced

To be announced GATE 2027 examination dates: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 Result announcement: March 19, 2027

Candidates should complete their registration before the deadline and regularly check the official GATE website for further announcements.

GATE 2027 Exam Schedule and Application Correction

The GATE 2027 examination will take place across six days in February, including February 6 and 7, February 13 and 14, and February 20 and 21. Candidates should check the official examination schedule for their respective papers and sessions.

The application rectification window will remain open from October 14 to October 21, 2026. Candidates will be able to review the permitted details and make corrections according to the official guidelines.

The city allotment notification is scheduled for January 4, 2027. However, the admit card download date is yet to be announced.

Candidates should visit the official GATE website regularly for updates regarding the admit card and other examination-related announcements. The results are scheduled for March 19, 2027.