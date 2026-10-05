Engineering Graduate Aptitude Test 2027 Regular Registration Closes Today: Apply Now To Avoid Late Fee

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to close the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, October 5. To avoid paying a late fee, interested and eligible candidates must submit their GATE application form before this deadline. According to the official announcement, the extended registration window (with late fee) will remain open till October 12, 2026. Candidates applying during the extended period will have to pay an additional Rs 500 per paper as a late fee.

Earlier, the institute extended the regular registration deadline till October 5 due to several requests received from the applicants. Candidates can register via the official portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Applicants are advised to ensure that the details filled in by them are accurate and they match with the official documents.

According to official information, GATE is a national-level examination that evaluates candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.

IIT Madras is set to conduct the GATE 2027 exam on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, with the result announcement set for March 19, 2027. Applicants can also expect the city allotment notification on January 4, 2027, according to the official schedule.

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Qualified candidates can use the GATE 2027 score for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes and recruitment to several Public Sector Undertakings.

The organising institute has advised candidates to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2027 before filing out the application form.