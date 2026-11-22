A video from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's recent public address has caught the attention of social media users for an unusual reason. While Mamdani was speaking about his administration's plans for the city, a man standing behind him appeared to roll his eyes, leaving viewers curious about his unusual facial expressions.

In the footage, the man can be seen wearing a navy blue suit, a light blue shirt and a tie. His eye movements became particularly noticeable when Mamdani said, "It is an honour to barely stand beside New Yorkers who have spent decades devoting themselves to a vision of our city that many said was impossible, one where safety and justice exist hand in hand."

At that moment, the man appeared to roll his eyes, and his expression caught the attention of viewers watching the address.

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Social Media Reaction

The video went viral on X, where some users compared the man to reptilian creatures from a conspiracy theory about hidden rulers controlling governments.

Some users have also brought up the internet conspiracy theory about reptilian beings secretly controlling governments, with comments suggesting that the man looked like a reptilian. However, these remarks are part of online speculation surrounding the video.

One user commented, "Lizards have been living among us for years. Controlling politics."

Another user noted, "Just another demon. They run this country."

"There are many Reptilians out there," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "Seems to be how they operate."

"Looks Reptilian", added a fifth user.