IIT Madras School Connect Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened registrations for the January 2027 batch of its School Connect Programme, offering 20 online certificate courses to students of Classes 9 to 12. The programme gives school students an opportunity to explore emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, aerospace engineering, cybersecurity, and game technology before entering college.
It is designed to help students understand their options after school, identify their interests, explore new possibilities, and make informed career decisions.
Subject-Wise Details
Mathematics And Science
- Students will have fun with Mathematics and Computing
- Math Unplugged: Games And Puzzles
- From Statistics To Intelligence (For Classes 11 and 12)
- Molecular Engineering: Opportunities And Challenges
- Our Defence System: How Our Body Detects And Defeats Invaders
- Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 1 (For Classes 9 and 10)
- Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 2 (For Classes 11 and 12)
Humanities And Management
- Economics, Finance, And Money Matters
- Humanities Unplugged
- Introduction To Law
- Introduction To Digital Humanities
Engineering
- Discover Engineering
- Introduction To Electronic Systems
- Introduction To Architecture And Design
- Introduction To Engineering Biological Systems
- Introduction To Product Design
- The Fundamentals Of Aerospace
Computing
- Introduction To Data Science And AI
- Introduction To Cybersecurity
- Game Tech Explorers: Understanding Humans, Machines, And Play
The programme has already reached 2.25 lakh students across more than 6,500 partner schools. IIT Madras is inviting more schools and students across India to join the programme.
The eight-week online courses cover 20 subject areas and are designed to introduce students to diverse fields of study. The courses aim to help students explore different career paths and gain practical insights into their future academic journeys.
Students interested in enrolling in the courses will have to pay Rs 500 per course. The January 2027 batch is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2027, and the deadline to register is January 8, 2027.
Students can register for the courses through the official School Connect website at code.iitm.ac.in/schoolconnect/.
Programme Details
Recorded lectures: Lecture videos will be released every Monday. Each week's content will be approximately one hour long and can be watched by students at any time during the week.
Live interactive sessions: Live sessions will be conducted on Saturdays in three slots: 5pm to 6pm, 6pm to 7pm, and 7pm to 8pm. The respective course slot will be confirmed once the course begins.
Online assignments: Students will have to complete four assignments, with one assignment scheduled every two weeks. Students will be given two weeks to submit each assignment.
Mode Of Delivery
The learning content will be provided weekly through pre-recorded videos, allowing students to access the material anytime and from anywhere.
Access to the learning content will be provided through the email ID used during registration.
Assignments can be completed and submitted online within the prescribed deadlines.
The certification courses are offered four times a year, in January, April, August, and October.