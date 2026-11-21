IIT Madras School Connect Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened registrations for the January 2027 batch of its School Connect Programme, offering 20 online certificate courses to students of Classes 9 to 12. The programme gives school students an opportunity to explore emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, aerospace engineering, cybersecurity, and game technology before entering college.

It is designed to help students understand their options after school, identify their interests, explore new possibilities, and make informed career decisions.

Subject-Wise Details

Mathematics And Science

Students will have fun with Mathematics and Computing

Math Unplugged: Games And Puzzles

From Statistics To Intelligence (For Classes 11 and 12)

Molecular Engineering: Opportunities And Challenges

Our Defence System: How Our Body Detects And Defeats Invaders

Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 1 (For Classes 9 and 10)

Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 2 (For Classes 11 and 12)

Humanities And Management

Economics, Finance, And Money Matters

Humanities Unplugged

Introduction To Law

Introduction To Digital Humanities

Engineering

Discover Engineering

Introduction To Electronic Systems

Introduction To Architecture And Design

Introduction To Engineering Biological Systems

Introduction To Product Design

The Fundamentals Of Aerospace

Computing

Introduction To Data Science And AI

Introduction To Cybersecurity

Game Tech Explorers: Understanding Humans, Machines, And Play

The programme has already reached 2.25 lakh students across more than 6,500 partner schools. IIT Madras is inviting more schools and students across India to join the programme.

The eight-week online courses cover 20 subject areas and are designed to introduce students to diverse fields of study. The courses aim to help students explore different career paths and gain practical insights into their future academic journeys.

Students interested in enrolling in the courses will have to pay Rs 500 per course. The January 2027 batch is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2027, and the deadline to register is January 8, 2027.

Students can register for the courses through the official School Connect website at code.iitm.ac.in/schoolconnect/.

Programme Details

Recorded lectures: Lecture videos will be released every Monday. Each week's content will be approximately one hour long and can be watched by students at any time during the week.

Live interactive sessions: Live sessions will be conducted on Saturdays in three slots: 5pm to 6pm, 6pm to 7pm, and 7pm to 8pm. The respective course slot will be confirmed once the course begins.

Online assignments: Students will have to complete four assignments, with one assignment scheduled every two weeks. Students will be given two weeks to submit each assignment.

Mode Of Delivery

The learning content will be provided weekly through pre-recorded videos, allowing students to access the material anytime and from anywhere.

Access to the learning content will be provided through the email ID used during registration.

Assignments can be completed and submitted online within the prescribed deadlines.

The certification courses are offered four times a year, in January, April, August, and October.