Meeting Rahul Gandhi One Day, PM Modi The Next: Vijay's Big Balancing Act

A day after hosting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for lunch and coffee at a cafe, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Saturday shared a metro ride and a temple visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the political balancing act between his key ally and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

PM Modi, who flagged off Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, was accompanied by Vijay on a metro ride and a visit to a temple on the IIT Madras campus. The Prime Minister was in Chennai to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore.

The contrasting engagements come amid a chorus of "Vijay for PM" by the TVK and added to the Congress's discomfort with his growing national ambitions.

The Congress, which supports the TVK government, has been pitching Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial face for the 2029 Lok Sabha election. Vijay's lunch and coffee meeting with Rahul appeared aimed at dispelling speculation that all was not well between the allies.

While the TVK says Vijay for PM chant is the aspiration of some cadres and not its official position, some ministers have publicly asked why Tamil Nadu, an engine of India's growth should not produce a Prime Minister.

Vijay himself has not ruled out a larger national role.

At the same time, Vijay has called the BJP his party's ideological enemy. But as Chief Minister, he must work with the Union government on funds, schemes and investments. His government has avoided framing its relationship with the Centre as inherently adversarial. Even in its response to Rahul Gandhi's arrest, TVK did not explicitly name the BJP or the Centre.

Electricity Minister and TVK leader Nirmal Kumar sought to explain the contrasting engagements.

"We are clear. We climb down only for the welfare and development of Tamil Nadu. Today, it was a government function and yesterday it was a political meeting with Rahul, and that displayed their friendship," he said.

Modi, too, struck a conciliatory note, invoking his working relationships with successive Tamil Nadu chief ministers, including the late J Jayalalithaa, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin.

"As Prime Minister, I have worked with Jayalalithaa, EPS and Stalin. Despite change of guards, my determination to work for Tamil Nadu's growth continues as I now work with Chief Minister Vijay," he said.

Yet, cooperation has not translated into clear commitments on Vijay's demands. In a list submitted to Modi, the Chief Minister sought the unconditional release of withheld funds, six-laning of three highways, Tamil as an official language of the Madras High Court, approval for Chennai Metro Phase III, metro rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore, and an interstate metro link between Hosur and Bommasandra. Modi made no specific commitments on these requests.

The political stakes extend beyond governance. The Congress-DMK alliance swept Tamil Nadu in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A TVK-Congress partnership in 2029 could reshape that equation and strengthen the Congress nationally. The BJP's reported efforts to secure AIADMK's support for Vijay's government did not materialise, with Vijay choosing instead to share power with the Congress.

For Vijay, the challenge is to accommodate the Congress's national ambitions while keeping his own options open and maintaining a working relationship with a Prime Minister he describes as leading an ideological adversary.

The metro ride and the cafe meeting may have served different purposes. Together, they underline Vijay's balancing act as he runs Tamil Nadu, nurtures his national ambitions and potentially positions himself as a challenger to Prime Minister Modi.

