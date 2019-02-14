GATE 2019: IIT Madras Opens Name Correction Window For 4 Days

The GATE 2019 answer keys are expected to be released soon

Here is a chance for changing your name details if you had entered them incorrectly during the GATE 2019 registration process. The GATE 2019 name correction window will remain open from February 14 to February 17, 2019. Recently, the IIT Madras, the official organiser of the higher education competitive exam being held as an entrance test for admission to major technological institutions in the country, has organised the GATE 2019 in four days - also in 8 shifts -- from February 2 to February 10.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the candidates' responses on the questions asked in the GATE 2019 on its official websites recenlty. The GATE 2019 responses of Shifts 1, 2, 3 and 4 have been released on the official websites -- appsgate.iitm.ac.in and gate.iitm.ac.in -- now

GATE 2019: How to request for name correction

Any candidate who would like to correct their names entered during the GATE 2019 registration can send an email with subject: Name correction, Enrolment ID and with following inputs to gate2019@iitm.ac.in.

Enrolment ID

Registration Number

Present Name

Correct Name

Softy copy Name proof (Eligibility certificate, Examination mark sheets, Degree certificate, Aadhar card etc.)

Also read:

GAIL Invites Applications For Executive Trainee Posts

GATE 2019 Paper Analysis: Electrical Engineering Paper Was 'Easy', Says Expert

GATE 2019: Electronics And Communication Paper 'Moderate To Tough', Says Expert

Students Due To Appear For GATE Exam On Sunday Airlifted From Srinagar

Click here for more Education News

