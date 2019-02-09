GATE 2019: Electronics And Communication Paper 'Moderate To Tough', Says Expert

GATE 2019 Electronics and Communications paper was moderate to tough, said an expert

GATE 2019: GATE 2019 exam is in the last leg. The exam will conclude with Civil Engineering paper tomorrow. Meanwhile the exam for Electronics and Communication paper was conducted today. We spoke to Dr. Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup about the difficulty level of the Electronics and Communication question paper. Here's what he told us:

The second week of GATE 2019 exam began today with Electronics and Communication (ECE) branch scheduled for the morning session. Overall, the ECE exam was between 'Moderate to Tough' level of difficulty. The exam was in line with previous year's trend, with 3-4 questions of high level of difficulty. It is estimated that more than 1 lakh students appeared for this exam.

The General aptitude section was 'moderate' while the technical section was of 'moderate to tough' difficulty which tested the candidates' skills.

On the technical side, the Maths section had about 6 questions (with weightage of 9 marks) while 49 questions were asked from the ECE branch. In the exam, there were 25 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions of which 8-10 questions were of 1 mark while about 15 questions were of 2 marks each.

The number of NAT questions in GATE 2019 has been in the range of 24-27 with ECE NAT questions being in the same range. Electronic Devices & Circuits (EDC) and Communication were given high weightage in the exam. Moreover, there were also a good number of questions from Signals and System topic. While Networks was only of 5 marks weightage, lower than expectation.

He said that the cut-off score for ECE branch should be in the range of 24-26. Below is the GATE 2019 Electronics and Communication subject-wise marks and questions distribution:

General Aptitude - 10 questions, 15 marks

Engineering Mathematics - 6 questions, 9 marks

Signals and Systems - 6 questions, 10 marks

Electromagnetics - 6 questions, 9 marks

Communications - 8 questions, 12 marks

Analog Circuits - 6 questions, 10 marks

Digital Circuits - 4 questions, 5 marks

Networks - 3 questions, 5 marks

EDC - 9 questions, 15 marks

Control Systems - 7 questions, 10 marks

