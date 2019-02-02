GATE 2019 Paper Analysis: 'Mechanical Engineering Paper Is Easy To Moderate', Says Expert

GATE 2019 will be held till February 10 in two sessions for various streams.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the GATE 2019 from today for graduates aiming to get admission for higher studies in premier Science and Technology institutes or to secure a PSU job. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 will be held till February 10 in two sessions -- forenoon and afternoon -- for various streams. The Mechanical Engineering (ME) exam was conducted today in the morning slot. "In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was 'Easy to Moderate'. In line with previous year's trend there were a good no. of questions in NAT (Numerical Answer Type) section," says Dr. Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup.

In the morning session today, Chemistry, Mining Engineering and Mechanical Engineering (session 1) was held while in the afternoon, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences and the second session of Mechanical Engineering papers will be held.

Both forenoon and afternoon sessions are held for duration of three hours; 09:30 - 12.30 Hrs. (forenoon session) and 14:30 - 17:30 Hrs. (afternoon session).

"The General aptitude section was easy while the technical section was of moderate difficulty with a few tricky questions. On the technical side, the Maths section had about 8 questions (4 ques. were 1 mark and 4 ques. were of 2 marks) and about 47 questions were from the ME branch. The NAT section comprised of about 26 questions (10 ques. were 1 mark and 16 ques. were 2 marks) which were a bit lengthy and tested the aspirant's concepts. Manufacturing & Thermodynamics were the subjects with high weightage with application based questions. While Fluid Mechanics was relatively easier with less weightage than expected," Dr Joshi added.

According to Dr. Joshi, the cut off is expected in the range of 31- 33*. (*May change post session 2), based on the morning session.

GATE 2019: Upcoming schedule

February 3, 2019 Sunday

S3 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CS, CH

S4 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): AE, AG, AR, BT, EY, GG, IN, MA, MT, PE, PH, PI, ST

February 9, 2019 Saturday

S5 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): EC

S6 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): EE

February 10, 2019 Sunday

S7 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CE-1

S8 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): CE-2

