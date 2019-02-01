GATE 2019 From Tomorrow; 10 Important Exam Day Rules For Candidates

GATE 2019 exam will be held in selected cities and towns in the country as well as abroad

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct GATE 2019 from February 2 in various centres across the country. The exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 10 in four days. The GATE 2019 will be held in two shifts on each day; morning and afternoon. The exam will be held in selected cities and towns in the country as well as at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore. GATE is conducted every year, for granting admission to M.Tech. and PhD programs offered at IITs and IISc. In addition to this GATE scores are also used by several PSUs for recruitment purpose.

GATE 2019: 10 Important Exam Day Rules For Candidates

1. Candidates appearing for GATE 2019 exam must carry GATE admit card and original valid photo-identity proof inside the exam hall. GATE admit card is valid only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are clear.

2. Scribble pads will be provided to the candidates in the exam hall by the invigilators. The same should be used for all rough work. Candidates should write their name and registration number on the scribble pads. The scribble pads must be returned to the invigilators after the end of the exam.

3. All means of communication (verbal or otherwise) among the candidates inside the exam hall are strictly prohibited. A Virtual Scientific Calculator will be available on the computer screen during exam, which can be used for the numerical calculations. Personal calculators, any kind of watches, mobile phones or any other electronic / communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

4. Candidates should not tamper with the computer and the related hardware provided in the exam hall. Candidates found to have tampered with these wilfully, will have their candidature cancelled summarily. In addition, appropriate legal action will be initiated against such candidates.

5. The GATE 2019 candidature of candidates found using unfair means and not in line with the code and ethics of the GATE 2019 exam will be cancelled. Their exam will not be evaluated, even if they may have been allowed to complete their exam. In addition, appropriate legal action may be initiated against all such candidates.

6. Report to the exam venue at least one hour before the commencement of the exam for identity verification.

7. GATE 2019 candidates will be permitted to occupy their allotted seats 45 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam. Candidates can login and start reading the necessary instructions 20 minutes before start of the exam.

8. Candidate will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 09:55 hrs (IST) in the forenoon session and 14:55 hrs (IST) in the afternoon session.

9. Candidates will not be permitted to leave the exam hall before the end of the exam.

10. Avoid any coating (ink, mehndi, henna or tattoo) on your fingertips. Biometric system may be used to capture your finger-print.

