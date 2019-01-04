GATE 2019 Admit Card Today

GATE 2019 Admit Card: Know How To Download

GATE 2019 admit cards will be released today. "Candidates will be able to download GATE 2019 Admit Card from 4/1/2019 evening (around 4:00 pm)," reads the official update. The admit card will carry details of the exam centre, shift time and date. The Graduate Aptitude in Engineering (GATE) will be held for four days from February 2 to February 10 in two shifts--9.30 am to 12.30 pm (forenoon shift) and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (afternoon shift). Candidates have to login to the portal of GATE Online Application Processing System to download their admit cards. Candidates are allowed to take the printout of the admit card, ID proof and a pen to the exam hall.

Candidates should print the admit card on an A4 sized paper using a laser printer, preferably a color printer.

'Candidates will not be permitted to take the examination, in case the admit card and valid original photo identification document are not presented during the examination. For international candidates, only a valid passport/ government issued ID/ college ID/ employee ID will be accepted as the recognized identification document,' said the organizing institute.

'Mobile phones, physical calculators, wristwatches, or any other electronic items are not permitted inside the examination hall. If a candidate brings any of these items, they have to be kept outside the examination hall at the candidate's own risk. If the candidate is found to be in possession of these items (even if not using them), they will be disqualified and the result will not be declared for the candidate,' it added further.

IIT Madras, the official organisor of GATE, will release the admit card on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in.

