GATE 2019 Paper Analysis: Electrical Engineering Paper Was 'Easy', Says Expert

IIT Madras held the GATE 2019 exam for the Electrical Engineering candidates yesterday. The GATE 2019, which is being held as a competitive exam for higher education in post graduate courses in premier institutes in the country also as an eligibility test for recruitment in various Public Sector Undertakings. According to Dr. Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup, the overall difficulty level of the exam was 'Easy'. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras or IITM is the official organiser of the exam. The GATE 2019 will be concluded on February 10, 2019 i.e. today.

Dr. Joshi also said the Electrical Engineering Paper this year was simpler than last year's.

GATE 2019 Electrical Engineering exam was conducted in the afternoon session on February 9, 2019.

"The overall difficulty level of the exam was 'easy'. The exam was simpler than previous year's exam. Overall, only 2-3 questions from 'power electronics' were tricky. It is estimated that more than 1.2 lakh students appeared for this exam," Dr. Joshi said.

"Both technical and general aptitude sections were easy. Maximum weightage in the exam was given to Electrical machines, Power systems, Power electronics, which was in line with previous years' pattern," he said.

"In the technical section, there were 47 questions from EE branch while 8 were from Maths (4 questions were 1 mark and 4 questions were 2 marks). In the exam, there were 25 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The number of NAT questions in GATE 2019 has been in the range of 24-27 with EE NAT questions being in the same range," he added.

According to Dr Joshi, the cut-off for Electrical Engineering branch is expected to range between 29-31.

GATE 2019 contains questions of two different types in all the papers:

One, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) carrying 1 or 2 marks each in all the papers and sections. These questions are objective in nature, and each will have a choice of four answers, out of which the candidate has to select (mark) the correct answer.

Two, Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions carrying 1 or 2 marks each in all the papers and sections. For these questions, the answer is a signed real number, which needs to be entered by the candidate using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor (keyboard of the computer will be disabled). No choices will be shown for these type of questions. The answer can be a number such as 10 or -10 (an integer only).

