Students Due To Appear For GATE Exam On Sunday Airlifted From Srinagar

IAF airlifted Kashmiri students from Srinagar who will appear for GATE 2019 exam on Sunday

Almost 180 Kashmiri students whose Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam is scheduled on Sunday have been airlifted from Srinagar in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane today.

"Due to heavy snowfall, the valley was cut off from the rest of world due to closure of national highway and cancellation of flights. In view of above, state authorities in coordination with Indian Air Force arranged an aircraft to airlift the students appearing for GATE examination," one of the officials said.

The official said that 179 students have left for Jammu on Friday Afternoon in a C-17 aircraft from the Srinagar airport. All necessary arrangement for transportation of these candidates was made by the Srinagar airport authorities, the official added.

The 2019 edition of the GATE exam which is conducted for admission to M.E./M.Tech. programmes began on February 2, 2019. The examination for Civil Engineering will be conducted on Sunday. The exam will be conducted over two sessions on Sunday.

Click here for Education News