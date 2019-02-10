GATE 2019 Civil Engineering Paper Was 'Moderate', Says Expert

GATE 2019 exam will be concluded today.

Civil Engineering exam of GATE 2019 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras or IITM today and (as we releases this story) the first shift - morning -- of the CE paper is over and second shift - afternoon - is going on. According to Dr. Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup, the difficulty level of GATE 2019 Civil Engineering paper was moderate in the first shift and the expected cut-off is in the range of 26-29 based on the morning session. Meanwhile, IIT Madras has released the candidates' responses for the first four shifts held last week.

"The morning session was successfully conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The overall difficulty level of the exam was 'moderate'. The exam was in line with previous years' trend as expected by aspirants," said Dr. Joshi.

According to Dr. Joshi, the difficulty level of the technical section in the Civil Engineering paper was 'moderate' while the general aptitude section was 'easy'.

"On the technical side, a few questions were tricky and time consuming. In this section, there were 7 questions of Maths which were easy (3 questions of 1 mark and 4 questions of 2 marks)," he said.

"In the morning session, there were 26 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions with 9 questions of 1 mark and 17 questions of 2 marks. We observed that the numbers of NAT questions in GATE 2019 across branches has been in the range of 24-27 and was true for Civil branch too. Soil mechanics and Environmental engineering were topics with highest weightage in the exam," he added.

"Based on the morning session, the cut off is expected in the range of 26-29*. (*May change post afternoon session)," he said about the expected cut-off for GATE 2019 Civil Engineering paper.

Today is the last day of GATE 2019 exam with Civil Engineering branch scheduled in both the morning and afternoon session. It is estimated that more than 1.5 lakh students are appearing for this exam today.

