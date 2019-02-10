GATE 2019: IIT Madras Releases Candidates' Responses For Four Shifts

GATE 2019 responses have been released on official websites -- appsgate.iitm.ac.in and gate.iitm.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the candidates' responses on the questions asked in the GATE 2019 on its official websites. The GATE 2019 responses of Shifts 1, 2, 3 and 4 have been released on the official websites -- appsgate.iitm.ac.in and gate.iitm.ac.in -- now. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is being held in 8 shifts and the last shifts will be held today. The GATE 2019 candidates' responses can be downloaded from the official website after entering the enrollment ID or email address along with the password the candidate opted during the registration.

GATE 2019 answer key

According to IIT Madras, GATE answer keys for various GATE 2019 papers will be displayed in GATE 2019 website. Candidates may submit their contests on the GATE answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment. Evaluation of GATE 2019 papers will be finalized based on the final answer and GATE results (Score) will be announced later on March 16.

GATE 2019 result

GATE 2019 scorecard will be made available for the qualified candidates from GOAPS.

"After the evaluation of the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE Score. For multi-session papers (subjects), raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject," IIT Madras said.

"Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi- session papers) will be used for computing the GATE Score, based on the qualifying marks. GATE 2019 results will be announced on the 16th March 2019 and will be available on the GOAPS Website," it added.

GATE 2019 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE 2019 scorecard

The GATE 2019 scorecards can be downloaded from March 20, 2019 to May 31, 2019 from the GOAPS portal. In case, GATE qualified candidates requires the soft copy of their GATE Scorecard after May 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, they should pay a fee of 500 (Rupees five hundred only) for obtaining the same.

