GATE 2019 Admit Card Released; Check Latest Update

GATE 2019 admit card was expected today. Exam will begin on February 2, 2019.

IIT Madras, which is conducting the GATE 2019 exam, has released the GATE 2019 admit card today on the official website. IIT Madras was expected to release the admit cards around 4:00 pm however the official GATE 2019 website stopped responding around 4:00 pm leading to confusion among students who were waiting for the admit card release. Students can relax now as not only the admit cards have been released but the website is also working fine now.

Direct Link for GOAPS Portal

The GATE 2019 exam will be conducted over a period of four days from February 2 to February 10 in two sessions. For the morning session, candidates must report to exam venue before 10:00 am and before 3:00 pm for the afternoon session.

GATE 2019 Admit Card: Steps To Download

GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is the single entrance exam conducted for admission to M.Tech. or ME courses offered at engineering institutes/departments in the country.

GATE scores are also used by various PSUs for shortlisting and recruitment of eligible candidates which makes the exam more valuable to those who appear for it.

Close to 10 lakh candidates appear for the GATE exam every year.

This year GATE exam is being conducted in 24 papers. A new paper, Statistics, was added this year.

GATE 2019 exam will be of 3 hour duration and will comprise 65 questions. Questions would carry either 1 or 2 marks making a total of 100 marks. For wrong answers in questions having multiple choices, there will be negative marking. However there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in numerical answer type questions.

Click here for more Education News