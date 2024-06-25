Advertisement
Direct Admissions Invited In CS Executive Programme

Final passed candidates from the ICAI, ICMAI, graduates and postgraduates can apply for the CS Executive programme.

Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct admission into the CS Executive programme

While the Company Secretary Executive programme is open to candidates who qualify the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), a direct entry is also allowed for some students. 

Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and postgraduates can apply for the CS Executive programme on the official website. 

Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of ICSI https://smash.icsi.edu/Scripts/Registration/Instructions.aspx?ID=R1

Meanwhile, registrations are also ongoing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November session. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the CS entrance exam can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details. 

The application process for the CSEET will conclude on October 15, 2024. The exam is scheduled for November 9, 2024.

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.
 

