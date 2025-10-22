ICSI To Reopen Enrolment Window For Company Secretary December Exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the online enrolment window for December 2025 exam on October 23, 2025. During this period, students may submit requests for examination enrolment with late fee, addition of module with late fee, exemption on the basis of higher qualification. The window will be activated from 10 am on October 23, 2025 and close on October 25, 2025.

For modifications regarding change of examination centre, medium, module and elective subject, candidates can submit their changes from October 26, 2025 to November 21, 2025 till 4 pm.

Following this, ICSI will not accept requests for any change in the forms.



Students may also complete the Pre-Examination Test till October 24, 2025 by 5:30 pm.

ICSI will conduct exams for Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional programmes from December 22-29, 2025. The exam will be held for both group 1 and 2. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm with 2-2:15 of the exam time being allotted for question paper reading.

The registration for the exam began on August 26 and concluded on September 25, 2025.