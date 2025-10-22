Advertisement

ICSI To Reopen Enrolment Window For Company Secretary December Exams

Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional programmes will be held from December 22-29, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ICSI To Reopen Enrolment Window For Company Secretary December Exams
After this, ICSI will not accept requests for any change in the forms.
  • ICSI will reopen online enrolment for December 2025 exam from October 23-25, 2025
  • Late fee enrolment, module addition, and exemptions accepted during this window
  • Change requests for exam centre, medium, module, and elective accepted until November 21
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the online enrolment window for December 2025 exam on October 23, 2025. During this period, students may submit requests for examination enrolment with late fee, addition of module with late fee, exemption on the basis of higher qualification. The window will be activated from 10 am on October 23, 2025 and close on October 25, 2025.

For modifications regarding change of examination centre, medium, module and elective subject, candidates can submit their changes from October 26, 2025 to November 21, 2025 till 4 pm. 

Following this, ICSI will not accept requests for any change in the forms.

Students may also complete the Pre-Examination Test till October 24, 2025 by 5:30 pm.
ICSI will conduct exams for Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional programmes from December 22-29, 2025. The exam will be held for both group 1 and 2.  The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm with 2-2:15 of the exam time being allotted for question paper reading.

The registration for the exam began on August 26 and concluded on September 25, 2025. 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Company Secretary, Company Secretary Exams, ICSI 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com