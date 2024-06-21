CSEET 2024: Instructions Issued For Candidates Appearing In Company Secretary Entrance Exam

Qualifying the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for candidates seeking registration to Executive programme of Company Secretary course. The exam is scheduled for July 6, 2024 and will be held in remote proctored mode for a duration of 120 minutes.



Ahead of the Company Secretary entrance exam, ICSI has released a set of instructions for students appearing in the exam.



Candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. They cannot take the test using their mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc.



Applicants are required to properly download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEB Lite on their desktop or laptop beforehand as directed for the CSEET. Students will be continuously monitored through video / audio mode by the supervisor, known as Proctor in the same manner as if they are appearing in the examination at the centres. They must be seated for the CSEET in such a manner that their face and seating posture upto waist remain visible to the proctor all times during the CSEET.

The paper will be based on four subjects including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. Each of the subjects will have 35 questions that will be asked for 50 marks.



Candidates are required to present their admit card, identity card issued by the government departments viz passport, driving licence, PAN card, UID aadhaar card, voter card handy for verification by the Remote Proctors. Applicants must verify all the details such as name, photograph, signature, admission, number, date and timings mentioned in their admit card.



Candidates are required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of test. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the test. They will not be permitted to leave the test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.



Candidate should ensure that video and audio of the laptop or desktop are properly positioned and functioning and no earphone/headphones, etc should be permitted in the CSEET.



Students appearing for the CSEET July 2024 can appear for a mock test to familiarise themselves with the CSEET pattern. The mock of the exam is scheduled for July 3-4, 2024.

