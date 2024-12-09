Advertisement

CSEET 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Entrance Test To Close On December 15

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course and is scheduled for January 11, 2025.

CSEET 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Entrance Test To Close On December 15
The application process for the CSEET will conclude on December 15, 2024.
CSEET 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January session on December 15.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear for the Company Secretary entrance exam can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details.

Exam Format

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode, allowing students to take the test from anywhere in the country under online invigilation.

To qualify for the Company Secretary entrance exam, students must score an aggregate of 50 percent and a minimum of 40 percent in each paper. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The institute has also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculators, pens/pencils, paper, or notebooks during the CSEET.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognizes the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for the Class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include:

  • Students who have qualified the foundation level of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India
  • Final pass candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
  • Final pass candidates from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India
  • Graduates with a minimum of 50 percent marks
  • Postgraduates

These candidates can directly enroll in the CS Executive Programme without appearing for the CSEET.

The exams are conducted in four sessions each year, in January, May, July, and November.

