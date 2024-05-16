CUET UG 2024: How NTA Conducted First Day Of Undergraduate Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG) - 2024 scheduled for May 15 across India except for 258 centres in Delhi. The fist day of the test was held for Chemistry, Biology, English and General Tests at 2,175 centres across the country barring the national capital.

The exam in Delhi has been postponed for May 29.

The Chemistry exam was conducted in 1,640 centres for around 6,43,752 candidates. The Biology exam was held for 3,63,067 candidates in 1,368 centres. Around 8,62,209 candidates appeared for the English exam at 2,077 centres and 7,21,986 candidates appeared for General Studies exam in 1,892 centres.

The attendance on the first day of the CUET was more than 75 per cent, noted UGC chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. However, the accurate percentage will be known after the data is analysed.

Sharing some insights about the first day of the CUET exam, he added, "Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 25,91,014 students on a single day. This constitutes 44.71 per cent of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode. This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day."

The tests in four papers scheduled in 258 centres in Delhi on 15 May are postponed to 29 May. This postponement was necessitated due to some logistical issues beyond the control of NTA, said Mr Kumar.

CUET UG 2024 began on Wednesday, May 15, and would conclude on May 29. The examination will be held in multiple shifts for different subjects. Exams from May 15 to May 18 will be conducted in pen and paper mode, while the remaining papers in 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 21 to May 24.