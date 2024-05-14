CUET UG 2024: National Exam Body Postpones May 15 Exam In Delhi

CUET UG 2024: The Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) scheduled for May 15 has been postponed in Delhi due to "unavoidable reasons", the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday night.

The examination will now be conducted in the capital on May 29, and revised admit cards will be released for candidates, it said.

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," the NTA said in a statement.

The exam body further stated that the examination will proceed as scheduled in all other cities nationwide, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, as well as abroad.

Further examinations on other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including in Delhi, will be conducted as scheduled, the NTA added.

Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are registered to take the exams across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. Those who have not downloaded their admit card yet can obtain it from the official websites, as this is mandatory for entry to exam centres.

Students can download their admit cards from the official website using their application form number and date of birth.

In the CUET (UG) - 2024, there will be 63 test papers. The test duration will be 45 minutes for most subjects, except for Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes. To ensure equal opportunities for candidates from various backgrounds to showcase their abilities, it has been decided to conduct test papers chosen by the majority of candidates in the Pen & paper mode.

Key points to keep in mind for the exam day:

Reporting time at the centre:

Candidates can reach the exam centre two hours before the scheduled commencement of the exam. However, they are advised to report as per the staggered entry slot mentioned on their admit card to avoid crowding during verification of the admit cards, registration, frisking, etc.

Last time for entry into the exam centre:

Candidates are required to arrive at the exam centre latest, half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Documents to carry to the examination centre:

Admit card along with undertaking downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper)

Any one of the original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government such as PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No with photo.

All other IDs/photocopies of IDs even if attested/

Scanned photos of IDs in mobile phones will not be considered valid ID proof.

PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming relaxation under the PwBD category.

The scribe must also carry an undertaking regarding educational qualification, etc, a passport-size photograph, and a valid government identity.

Additional items to carry:

Drinking water in a transparent bottle

A simple transparent pen

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at the Centre during the examination

Barred items:

Candidates will not be allowed to take personal items such as mobile phones, digital/analog watches, food items, study material, lockets, bags, electronic gadgets, or any other prohibited items into the testing room. You are advised not to bring these to the test centre.

Precautions while carrying documents:

The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the admit card. If the name has been changed due to events such as marriage, the candidate must show the relevant document like Marriage Certificate / Divorce / Decree / Legal Name Change Document at the time of examination.

Other important things to know:

No blank sheets for doing rough work/calculations will be provided to the candidates at the exam centre, and all calculations/rough work are to be done on the blank sheets only.

Candidates are required to write their roll number and name on the rough sheets as soon as the exam commences.

On completion of the test, candidates must drop these rough sheets along with the admit card and undertaking in the designated box, as instructed by the invigilator on duty.